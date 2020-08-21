Texas Adds 31,400 Non-Farm Positions over the Month

AUSTIN ⎯ In July, Texas saw a decrease in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 8.0 percent. This is the third consecutive monthly decrease and the lowest rate since March 2020 when the Texas economy was initially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas is below the national seasonally adjusted rate of 10.2 percent.

“July’s unemployment numbers continue to show the underlying strength of Texans and our economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC remains committed to our goal of creating skills enhancement and career opportunities for Texans to continue to keep Texas as the top state to live and work.”

The Texas economy lost 12,300 private sector positions over the past month. In July, the Government sector offset private employment losses, by adding 43,700 jobs. Professional and Business Services added 16,400 positions, and Education and Health Services added 10,300 positions over the month.

“Texas’ declining unemployment rate demonstrates the strength of our workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC continues to dedicate funds, staff and effort to ensuring Texans have the opportunity to improve their skills through programs like Registered Apprenticeships, the Skills Development Fund and our Skills Enhancement Initiative.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded July’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 5.1 percent, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 5.8 percent. The Abilene and Sherman-Denison MSAs recorded the third lowest rate of 5.9 percent.

“This month’s unemployment numbers make it clear, Texas employers are hiring,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “As our employers put Texans back to work, my office will continue to provide valuable information through our virtual town hall meetings and email newsletters to help our Texas employers navigate these uncertain times.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for August is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) July 2020 June 2020 July 2019 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 161,374.0 144,492.0 16,882.0 10.5 160,883.0 142,811.0 18,072.0 11.2 164,941.0 158,385.0 6,556.0 4.0 Texas 13,846.0 12,705.9 1,140.1 8.2 13,804.5 12,606.5 1,198.0 8.7 14,065.0 13,524.5 540.5 3.8 Abilene 77.2 72.6 4.6 5.9 76.4 71.6 4.8 6.3 78.8 76.2 2.6 3.3 Amarillo 125.4 118.9 6.4 5.1 125.2 117.8 7.4 5.9 132.1 128.3 3.8 2.9 Austin-Round Rock 1,225.1 1,143.1 81.9 6.7 1,215.0 1,126.4 88.6 7.3 1,240.7 1,204.4 36.3 2.9 Beaumont-Port Arthur 168.5 148.4 20.1 11.9 167.6 146.7 20.9 12.5 173.0 162.1 10.8 6.3 Brownsville-Harlingen 164.7 146.5 18.2 11.0 163.1 145.4 17.7 10.9 167.7 157.8 9.9 5.9 College Station-Bryan 132.6 125.0 7.7 5.8 131.7 123.4 8.3 6.3 130.4 126.2 4.2 3.2 Corpus Christi 201.1 180.9 20.1 10.0 200.1 180.4 19.7 9.8 206.8 197.3 9.5 4.6 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 3,946.7 3,650.3 296.4 7.5 3,945.3 3,622.0 323.2 8.2 3,987.1 3,845.3 141.8 3.6 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,665.7 2,467.4 198.3 7.4 2,663.8 2,447.6 216.2 8.1 2,688.5 2,593.1 95.4 3.6 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,281.0 1,182.9 98.1 7.7 1,281.5 1,174.5 107.0 8.3 1,298.6 1,252.2 46.3 3.6 El Paso 358.4 327.2 31.2 8.7 357.1 323.0 34.0 9.5 362.1 347.2 14.9 4.1 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,386.2 3,066.8 319.3 9.4 3,380.6 3,052.6 328.0 9.7 3,434.1 3,293.0 141.1 4.1 Killeen-Temple 174.5 162.1 12.4 7.1 171.9 158.7 13.2 7.7 177.3 169.9 7.4 4.2 Laredo 115.6 105.0 10.6 9.1 115.0 103.7 11.2 9.8 118.4 113.6 4.8 4.0 Longview 95.0 87.0 8.0 8.5 94.6 86.2 8.4 8.9 99.4 95.4 4.0 4.0 Lubbock 159.0 148.9 10.1 6.4 157.1 146.7 10.5 6.7 163.6 158.0 5.5 3.4 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 351.0 307.0 44.0 12.5 352.0 308.5 43.5 12.4 348.1 324.0 24.1 6.9 Midland 102.7 93.0 9.6 9.4 102.5 92.8 9.7 9.5 111.6 109.1 2.5 2.2 Odessa 85.5 74.8 10.8 12.6 85.4 74.6 10.8 12.7 88.5 85.9 2.5 2.9 San Angelo 52.0 48.2 3.8 7.3 51.8 47.8 4.0 7.7 54.8 53.0 1.9 3.4 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,195.0 1,100.5 94.5 7.9 1,194.2 1,095.4 98.8 8.3 1,208.3 1,166.9 41.4 3.4 Sherman-Denison 63.7 59.9 3.8 5.9 63.1 58.9 4.2 6.6 64.6 62.5 2.1 3.3 Texarkana 64.1 59.2 4.8 7.6 64.0 58.7 5.3 8.2 65.2 62.1 3.1 4.8 Tyler 106.1 98.5 7.6 7.2 105.8 97.5 8.2 7.8 107.2 103.3 3.9 3.7 Victoria 44.9 40.7 4.2 9.4 44.1 40.2 3.9 8.8 46.0 44.3 1.7 3.7 Waco 126.3 118.1 8.2 6.5 124.6 116.1 8.6 6.9 127.2 122.5 4.8 3.8 Wichita Falls 63.0 58.5 4.5 7.1 62.0 57.6 4.4 7.1 65.6 63.3 2.3 3.6

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Jul 2020* Jun 2020 Jul 2019 Jun '20 to Jul '20 Jul '19 to Jul '20 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 12,118,700 12,087,300 12,813,100 31,400 0.3 -694,400 -5.4 Total Private 10,187,600 10,199,900 10,837,900 -12,300 -0.1 -650,300 -6.0 Goods Producing 1,796,200 1,808,300 1,935,000 -12,100 -0.7 -138,800 -7.2 Mining and Logging 190,100 191,300 250,000 -1,200 -0.6 -59,900 -24.0 Construction 737,300 743,600 776,500 -6,300 -0.8 -39,200 -5.0 Manufacturing 868,800 873,400 908,500 -4,600 -0.5 -39,700 -4.4 Service Providing 10,322,500 10,279,000 10,878,100 43,500 0.4 -555,600 -5.1 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,410,600 2,418,300 2,512,600 -7,700 -0.3 -102,000 -4.1 Information 194,600 194,800 207,800 -200 -0.1 -13,200 -6.4 Financial Activities 804,100 802,100 803,700 2,000 0.2 400 0.0 Professional and Business Services 1,746,600 1,730,200 1,798,500 16,400 0.9 -51,900 -2.9 Education and Health Services 1,677,500 1,667,200 1,740,300 10,300 0.6 -62,800 -3.6 Leisure and Hospitality 1,147,800 1,168,800 1,394,900 -21,000 -1.8 -247,100 -17.7 Other Services 410,200 410,200 445,100 0 0.0 -34,900 -7.8 Government 1,931,100 1,887,400 1,975,200 43,700 2.3 -44,100 -2.2

