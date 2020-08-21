Spirit Airlines Commits $250,000 in Airline Travel to Organizations Supporting Social Justice, Civil Rights

/EIN News/ -- Images are can be found here



MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is pledging $250,000 worth of airline travel to nine organizations across the country, advocating for social justice and civil rights. The donation builds on Spirit’s mission to give back to the communities where they live and work.

“At Spirit, we promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging and strongly support the Black community, because Black lives matter,” said Laurie Villa, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer at Spirit Airlines and President of The Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation. “We are proud to partner with these great organizations and admire how tirelessly they work to advocate for social justice and civil rights.”

Spirit is supporting the following distinguished organizations in locations where the company operates:

“The Urban League of Broward County is incredibly grateful to be one of the organizations receiving this generous donation from Spirit Airlines,” said Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, President & CEO of The Urban League of Broward County. “During these challenging and uncertain times, we applaud Spirit for stepping up to strengthen our longstanding efforts to advance racial equity and social justice in our community.”

Spirit Airlines is pleased to make this donation as part of its ongoing commitment to give back to the community, while inspiring positive change. In addition, The Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation supports the Black community through our work with the YMCA of South Florida, Jack & Jill Children’s Center, No Kid Hungry, Feeding South Florida and educational scholarships provided to the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals and Broward College. “It is our commitment to continue to make a difference in the communities where we live and work,” said Villa.

