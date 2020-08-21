Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Exclusive video released with co-chairs of Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco Conference

SMi reports: Insightful content from expert speakers Shannon Clark, UserWise and Steven Badelt, Suttons Creek, Inc.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi are delighted to have Shannon Clark, Principal, UserWise and Steven Badelt, Founder and Managing Partner, Suttons Creek, Inc co-chairing the upcoming Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco conference in four weeks' time.

Ahead of the conference both Shannon and Steven joined SMi Group to examine their views and expectations for the upcoming must-attend virtual conference. Find out what they see as the greatest challenge to overcome in the pre-filled syringes field at the moment and what key differences they have noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?

Download the full video here: http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/einpr9

Shannon will be presenting a session on Human factors validation study guidelines for medical devices discussing:
• An overview of the FDA human factors guidance and the 21 CFR 820.30(g)
• Ensuring comprehensive risk analysis to minimize/eliminate of use errors
• What does the FDA mean by “Task Acceptance Criteria”?
• Considering all components of the user interface including packaging, labelling, instructions, displays and controls
• Understanding what validation study requirements are expected of manufacturers

The brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/einpr9

The SMi Virtual Conference Platform will deliver the following benefits:

• Live and On Demand speaker content: Get access to the latest strategies and case studies from your marketplace online!
• Network with all the event attendees: Connect, see who’s attending, chat and share contact details with all online delegates, speakers and sponsors
• Exhibit a Virtual Booth: You can pack your customized booth full of documents, videos and even show who is manning the booth during the event and hosting meetings
• Host & Join Meetings & Socials: Join preferred speaking sessions, host you own meetings and even a virtual Networking social, with in built Zoom functionality

HOW TO REGISTER

To join the virtual conference register here for only $499.

Please note all Pharma and Biotech companies can attend for free, register your place here: http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/einpr9
*All places are subject to confirmation by director.

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

