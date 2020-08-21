Exclusive video released with co-chairs of Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco Conference
SMi reports: Insightful content from expert speakers Shannon Clark, UserWise and Steven Badelt, Suttons Creek, Inc.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi are delighted to have Shannon Clark, Principal, UserWise and Steven Badelt, Founder and Managing Partner, Suttons Creek, Inc co-chairing the upcoming Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco conference in four weeks' time.
Ahead of the conference both Shannon and Steven joined SMi Group to examine their views and expectations for the upcoming must-attend virtual conference. Find out what they see as the greatest challenge to overcome in the pre-filled syringes field at the moment and what key differences they have noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?
Download the full video here: http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/einpr9
Shannon will be presenting a session on Human factors validation study guidelines for medical devices discussing:
• An overview of the FDA human factors guidance and the 21 CFR 820.30(g)
• Ensuring comprehensive risk analysis to minimize/eliminate of use errors
• What does the FDA mean by “Task Acceptance Criteria”?
• Considering all components of the user interface including packaging, labelling, instructions, displays and controls
• Understanding what validation study requirements are expected of manufacturers
The brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/einpr9
