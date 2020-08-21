Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
II-VI Incorporated to Participate in BMO Capital Markets’ 2020 Virtual Technology Summit

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will participate in the following event:

BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit

  • Date:     Tuesday, August 25, 2020
  • Time:     9:00 a.m. EDT
  • Place:    Virtual

Participants

  • Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer, II-VI
  • Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer, II-VI

A real-time webcast of the discussion can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:  Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us 

