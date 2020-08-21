ZANZIBAR Announces the Appointment of a Senior Mexican Geologist and Former Head of the Association of Mining Engineers, Metallurgists and Geologists of Mexico to the Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zanzibar Gold Inc. (the “Company”) (ZBR – CSE; ZNZBF – OTC Pinks) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sergio A. Trelles Monge as a special advisor to board of the Company.



Mr. Sergio Trelles Monge is a geologist with more than forty years of experience in geological consulting, environmental geology, geotechnics, assessment of natural hazards and risks, development and promotion of mining projects operating in Mexico. He has acted in the position of executive management as well as a member of several boards of directors of both public and private mining companies in Canada and Mexico.



Mr. Trelles was the Director General of Mining Promotion of the State of Sonora, Assistant Director of Mining Resources of Mexico’s Geological Survey.



He was also President of the Association of Mining Engineers, Metallurgists and Geologists of Mexico, Civil Association [Asociación de Ingenieros de Minas, Metalurgistas, y Geólogos de México A.C]. and Chairman of the College of Mining Engineers, Metallurgists and Geologists of Mexico, Civil Association [Colegio de Ingenieros de Minas, Metalurgistas y Geólogos de México A.C].

Greg Bronson stated, “On behalf of Zanzibar’s Board of Directors, I am incredibly pleased to welcome Mr. Trelles to the Company. We are confident that Sergio’s proficiencies, experience and perspective at the highest level of the Mexican mining industry will be of great value to Zanzibar as the Company expands its efforts in Mexico.”

