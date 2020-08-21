Speedcast Government Announces CEO Succession Plan, Appointing David Myers as President

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UltiSat, Inc., d/b/a Speedcast Government (“SCG”), announced today the appointment of David Myers as incoming President and presumptive Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Moe Abutaleb, its long-standing CEO.



Abutaleb has served as CEO since the founding of UltiSat in 2003, through its growth and success and sale to Speedcast International in 2017. He guided the formation of a Proxy company at that time, and then led the integration of Globecomm Systems, Inc. and its Government-related entities after that acquisition was made by Speedcast in 2018.

Myers is a recognized leader in government telecommunications with a track record of driving growth in public and private companies. He joins SCG from Peraton, a prominent national security company, where he served as President of the Communications sector, focused on advanced networks for defense, intelligence and civil customers. Myers previously served as President and CEO of Datapath, a leading provider of military-grade satellite ground systems and field services. He has held a number of senior executive roles at ITC Global, Harris CapRock, and Spacenet. Myers also served as Chairman and President of the Space and Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) industry association. He holds an MBA from Rice University, an MS in computer information systems from Madison University, and dual bachelor degrees in business and international relations from Southern Methodist University.

MG (Ret) Dave Bryan, Chairman of the Board of SCG stated: "Moe has been our inspirational leader for almost two decades and he has done an absolutely superb job of leading and managing our company since our founding. Change can be challenging but our Board, after an extensive search, has selected the perfect successor in David Myers. David has a proven track record, deep sector experience and knowledge, and the leadership and management skills required to drive our company to continued success in the future."

The SCG Proxy Board has established a transition plan to be undertaken by Messrs. Abutaleb and Myers to ensure a smooth and seamless transition of responsibilities. Myers will be appointed as President of SCG effective August 24, 2020 and it is anticipated that he will take over as CEO of SCG around the beginning of 2021, at which time Abutaleb will be retiring after a 40-year career in aerospace and telecommunications.

About Speedcast Government

Speedcast Government provides mission-critical communications for military, government, non-governmental and intergovernmental organizations. Our fully managed communications solutions are delivered via a multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support across 40+ countries. Our managed services are complemented by value-added services including systems engineering and integration, high-touch professional services, Airborne ISR and Wireless services.

