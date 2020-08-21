Coronavirus - Seychelles: List of countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles

The Department of Health reviews the COVID-19 situation (transmission levels, trends, public health capacity, etc.) in various countries on a regular basis, to update a list of permitted countries from which individuals can travel to Seychelles. Find below the list of permitted countries based on the latest review, which will take effect from Monday 24 August 2020.

Austria Italy Slovakia Canada Latvia Slovenia China Lithuania South Korea Cyprus Malaysia Sri Lanka Denmark Mauritius Switzerland Estonia Monaco Thailand Finland New Zealand United Arab Emirates Germany Norway Hungary Portugal Iceland Singapore