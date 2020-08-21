Coronavirus - Seychelles: List of countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles
The Department of Health reviews the COVID-19 situation (transmission levels, trends, public health capacity, etc.) in various countries on a regular basis, to update a list of permitted countries from which individuals can travel to Seychelles. Find below the list of permitted countries based on the latest review, which will take effect from Monday 24 August 2020.
|
Austria
|
Italy
|
Slovakia
|
Canada
|
Latvia
|
Slovenia
|
China
|
Lithuania
|
South Korea
|
Cyprus
|
Malaysia
|
Sri Lanka
|
Denmark
|
Mauritius
|
Switzerland
|
Estonia
|
Monaco
|
Thailand
|
Finland
|
New Zealand
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Germany
|
Norway
|
Hungary
|
Portugal
|
Iceland
|
Singapore