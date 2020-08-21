McAdam Appears on Inc. 5000 2020 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McAdam, the Philadelphia-based financial planning firm, was named to the annual “Inc. 5000” list of fastest growing private companies in the U.S. This is the second time McAdam has joined the list having first been included in 2017. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success.



“It’s an honor to be recognized once again by Inc. 5000 alongside so many distinguished businesses nationwide,” said CEO Michael McAdam. “The firm’s growth has been a product of the hard work of our people and reflects a shared commitment to the vision of the firm. McAdam is well positioned for the future and there is abundant opportunity for continued growth on the horizon.”

McAdam ranked No. 4,078 on the list, joining a growing list of well-known companies who have been featured in past rankings like Oracle, Intuit, Timberland, Chobani, and Microsoft. There is a conference for firms included on the list that will be held in October in San Antonio, TX. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

About McAdam LLC.

McAdam is an independent financial advisory firm with a nationwide network of hundreds of advisors operating out of four offices in Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, and Tysons Corner. McAdam has developed an intelligent advisory model known as its Advanced Advisory Model. This model integrates all three areas of financial planning: the financial, the personal—and the professional, to help McAdam’s clients achieve their goals. With the firm’s advanced knowledge and deep experience they help professionals make informed decisions and provide a new level of clarity and control.

