COVID-19 Is Causing Decline At -3.75% CAGR In The Global Gastrointestinal Devices Market

Gastrointestinal Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gastrointestinal devices market is expected to decline from $7.73 billion in 2019 to $7.44 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.75%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The gastrointestinal medical devices market is then expected to recover and reach $9.34 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.88%.

The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases contributed to the growth of the gastrointestinal devices market. Gastrointestinal diseases include irritable bowel syndrome, hemorrhoids, perianal abscesses, colon polyps, and cancer among others. According to the Endoscopy Centre, every year, 62 million Americans are diagnosed with any of the digestive diseases, and 2% to 6% or an estimated 3 lakhs to 5 lakhs Americans suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). According to the American College of Gastroenterology estimates, 10-15% of the adult population in the USA suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. The increased prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases increased the demand for gastrointestinal devices to treat patients, thereby driving the market growth.

Single-use disposable endcap of duodenoscope is increasingly being used to prevent contamination during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures. Single-use disposable cap controls the infection and preserves the duodenoscope optics. The USFDA (Food and Drug Administration) recommended hospitals and clinics to shift from reusable duodenoscopes to disposable parts duodenoscopes.

The USFDA also approved the duodenoscope model featuring disposable parts, such as the PENTAX Medical ED34-i10T duodenoscope in November 2019, FUJIFILM Corporation duodenoscope model ED-580XT in March 2019, and Olympus TJF-Q190V Duodenoscope in January 2020. Olympus TJF-Q190V duodenoscope is used to perform the ERCP procedure with less risk of contamination due to the disposable distal endcap.

The gastrointestinal devices market consists of sales of gastrointestinal devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture gastrointestinal devices. These devices are used for the diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions related to the digestive system or the gastrointestinal tract. Some of these products include gastroscope, enteroscope, and ultrasound endoscope.

The gastrointestinal devices market is segmented by product type into GI videoscopes, biopsy devices, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices (ERCP), capsule endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR), hemostasis devices, and others. By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and dialysis centers, and ambulatory surgical center.

