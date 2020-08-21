Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

“Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market 2020-2026:

Summary:

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026” To Its Research Database.

Overview

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2026. Physical Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $633.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$633.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$543.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2026. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2026 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR

Segment by Type, the Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) market is segmented into

Suspended Solids Removal

Dissolved Solids Removal

Biological Treatment & Recovery

Disinfection & Oxidation

Other

Segment by Application, the Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) market is segmented into

Crops

Soil Resources

Groundwater Resources

Other

@For Better Understanding, Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market Research Report:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5726609-global-agricultural-waste-water-treatment-wwt-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market Share Analysis

Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) business, the date to enter into the Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) market, Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Dow Water & Process Solutions

GE Water & Process Technologies

Kurita Water Industries

Louis Berger

Mott Macdonald

Organo

IDE Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies

Aecom

Aquatech

Cameron

Ch2m Hill

Degremont Industry

Black & Veatch

Atkins

@Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5726609-global-agricultural-waste-water-treatment-wwt-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11Key Players Profiles

12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued………



ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

Note:

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.