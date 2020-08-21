St. Albans Barracks/Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A203686

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/20/2020 at 1650 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: USCBP Highgate Port of Entry

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Anthony Coss

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, Vt

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/20/2020 at approximately 1650 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from USCBP that advised a U-Haul van came across the border crossing that was stolen out of New York.

It was confirmed with New York that the van was stolen linked to an active burglary that occurred the night prior.

The operator was identified as Anthony Coss(age 52) of Brooklyn NY, however just recently residing in Shelburne, Vt. It was determined that Coss took possession of the U-Haul van that was valued at $15,000 as well as possessed items from the initial burglary from NY. Investigation revealed that there was potentially a second stolen vehicle (Volvo) from Shelburne PD that was located in New York where the U-Haul was stolen from. The Volvo key was discovered inside the stolen U-Haul.

Active investigations are pending in New York and Shelburne PD.

Coss was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and ordered to appear in court on 08/21/20 at 1300 hours for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/20 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov