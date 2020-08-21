Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,069 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A203686

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                             

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/20/2020 at 1650 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: USCBP Highgate Port of Entry

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Coss                                                

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, Vt

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/20/2020 at approximately 1650 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from USCBP that advised a U-Haul van came across the border crossing that was stolen out of New York.

 

It was confirmed with New York that the van was stolen linked to an active burglary that occurred the night prior.

 

The operator was identified as Anthony Coss(age 52) of Brooklyn NY, however just recently residing in Shelburne, Vt. It was determined that Coss took possession of the U-Haul van that was valued at $15,000 as well as possessed items from the initial burglary from NY. Investigation revealed that there was potentially a second stolen vehicle (Volvo) from Shelburne PD that was located in New York where the U-Haul was stolen from. The Volvo key was discovered inside the stolen U-Haul.

 

Active investigations are pending in New York and Shelburne PD.

 

Coss was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and ordered to appear in court on 08/21/20 at 1300 hours for the above offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/20 at 1300 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility      

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.