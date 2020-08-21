Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GetSolarize, a SunPower Dealer in Las Vegas, NV, announces the opening of a second location in Albuquerque, NM

Bringing Solar Expertise and Local, Personalized Customer Service to New Mexico Homeowners

Having installed solar panels for thousands of residential, commercial and municipal projects in Nevada, we now look forward to helping customers in New Mexico save money on energy bills.”
— Kevin Le, CEO of GetSolarize
ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetSolarize, a Nevada based solar dealer, has added a second location to serve homeowners in New Mexico. With this addition, GetSolarize extends their ability to deliver leading residential and commercial solar solutions to New Mexico homeowners. SunPower carefully selects its elite dealers, awarding this distinction only to installers that consistently put customers first, delivering a superior SunPower experience at every step their solar energy journey.

“We are pleased to be able to extend our SunPower solar services to an addition area — from Las Vegas to Albuquerque,” stated Kevin Le, CEO of GetSolarize. “The unsurpassed quality of SunPower technology combined with GetSolarize’s award-winning customer service has made us one of Nevada’s leading providers of state-of-the-art solar power systems. Having installed solar panels for thousands of residential, commercial and municipal projects, we now look forward to helping customers in New Mexico save money on energy bills.”

GetSolarize, a SunPower Elite Dealer, offers complete solar solutions to homeowners and businesses, including the highest quality consultation and system services. They leverage the strength and credibility of the globally trusted SunPower brand in key geographies based on their superb knowledge of the company’s technology, the local solar market, and industry best practices.

“GetSolarize has consistently demonstrated their passion for helping homeowners go solar through their high standards, exceptional customer service and quality work,” said Jeff Rodriguez, Area Sales Director for SunPower. “We’re proud to be their partner in helping to change the way our world is powered and congratulate them on this important milestone.”

GetSolarize’s offers customers turn-key-process for the entire solar energy process, including system design, installation, maintenance, permitting, rebate processing, financing, and installation. In addition, staff members complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide homeowners with the best possible solar experience, offering peace of mind when choosing GetSolarize to install the most reliable solar technology.

About GetSolarize
GetSolarize has provided solar solutions to homeowners, businesses and utilities for nearly a decade. Our approach starts with a simple foundation – quality design. GetSolarize believes in providing systems that are built to last and guaranteed to provide power to homes and businesses for years to come. GetSolarize is proud to now be able to offer solar solutions to homeowners and businesses in Nevada and New Mexico. Homeowners interested in going solar are encouraged to visit us online at GetSolarize.com

Anna Covert
Covert Communication
+1 808-351-3629
