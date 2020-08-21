Greg Capra Announces Candidacy for Sunny Isles Beach Commissioner Seat 3

Greg Promises to Bring Pragmatic and Sensible Leadership to Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Greg Capra, on 8/11/2020, has qualified to run for Sunny Isles Beach Commission Seat 3.

Greg brings experience as a community leader of the Poinciana Island Homeowners Association, substantial financial acumen, and promises pragmatic and sensible leadership to the Sunny Isles Beach Commission. Greg looks forward to being a voice for Sunny Isles Beach residents on the commission.

Greg Capra was elected President of the Poinciana Island Homeowners Association in 2008 and has served on the board for several years prior. He continues as Poinciana's Board President.

Greg founded Pristine Trading in 1994 and was President and CEO of Pristine Trading for over 22 years. He is known as a pioneer in the online trading and investment industry. In the late 80s, Capra immersed himself into analyzing historical market conditions to understand why and how the markets move. Capra has taught and consulted for money managers, institutional investors, specialists, and market makers.

Today, there are a growing number of Capra's students who have opened educational firms or now work for one--the ultimate compliment a student can give a teacher and a true testament to Capra's teaching skills.

Capra continues to pioneer the active investor and trader industry with his company Master Trader where individuals learn to be self-directed investors and traders.

Capra was commissioned by McGraw Hill Publishing and Wiley Publishing to author several books and DVDs on the subject of technical trading and investing.

Next steps

Greg will engage in a digital-focused listening tour of Sunny Isles Beach to earn the confidence and votes of every voter in Sunny Isles Beach.

