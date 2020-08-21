Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,072 in the last 365 days.

Wailua Beach parking off Kuhio Highway to close temporarily for bridge repair project

Posted on Aug 20, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is constructing additional protective measures at the Wailua River Bridge (Makai Bridge) on Kuhio Highway (Route 56). The Wailua Beach Park lot makai (oceanside) of Kuamoo Road will be used as a staging area for the work and will be closed to the public starting Monday, Aug. 24.

The protective measures will include the installation of rip rap to protect the existing bridge piers and north abutment. The Wailua River Bridge was damaged during the heavy rains on March 27 and 28, 2020. This work will complement the scour countermeasures installed following the April 2018 floods that largely protected the piers on which they were installed.

HDOT anticipates needing the parking lot for a period of five to six weeks.

You just read:

Wailua Beach parking off Kuhio Highway to close temporarily for bridge repair project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.