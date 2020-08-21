Wailua Beach parking off Kuhio Highway to close temporarily for bridge repair project

Main, News Posted on Aug 20, 2020 in Highways News

LIHUE — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is constructing additional protective measures at the Wailua River Bridge (Makai Bridge) on Kuhio Highway (Route 56). The Wailua Beach Park lot makai (oceanside) of Kuamoo Road will be used as a staging area for the work and will be closed to the public starting Monday, Aug. 24.

The protective measures will include the installation of rip rap to protect the existing bridge piers and north abutment. The Wailua River Bridge was damaged during the heavy rains on March 27 and 28, 2020. This work will complement the scour countermeasures installed following the April 2018 floods that largely protected the piers on which they were installed.

HDOT anticipates needing the parking lot for a period of five to six weeks.