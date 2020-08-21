Temperature screening equipment installed at all gates at Hawaii’s five busiest airports

Main, News Posted on Aug 20, 2020 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is happy to announce that phase two of the new thermal temperature screening equipment installation has been completed at Hawaii’s five airports that accept trans-Pacific flights. A total of 133 cameras statewide are operational and available to detect people with a body temperature of 100.4 degrees and above. The equipment is now installed at all gates and departure security checkpoints at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului Airport (OGG), Lihue Airport (LIH), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) and Hilo International Airport (ITO).

HDOT and the NEC team, including NEC Corporation and NEC Corporation of America have completed phases one and two of the project. Phase one installed 36 cameras and equipment at the gates currently in use for trans-Pacific flights. Phase two installed 97 more cameras and equipment at all remaining gates and departure security checkpoints. Not all gates are currently in use due to lower than normal flight volume; however, the equipment is ready and available when the gates return to use. Phase three will add the facial imaging technology and is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.

Members of the Hawaii National Guard and HDOT employees have been trained statewide to operate and monitor the equipment. Passengers used to stop to have their temperature taken by hand held thermometers. They are now able to deplane the aircraft without stopping. An alert on the monitor will appear if someone is detected to have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher. The Hawaii National Guard member or an airport representative will then pull that passenger aside for further evaluation.

American Medical Response (AMR) paramedics or the Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) units stationed at the airport will verify the passenger’s temperature. The passenger will be offered a COVID-19 test and the person’s contact information will be collected to provide to the Hawaii Department of Health for contact tracing, if necessary.

The NEC team, which also includes Infrared Camera, Inc., Data House Consulting, Inc., Communication Consulting Services, Inc., and Wasa Electric Services, Inc., is proud to utilize the skills of Hawaii’s workforce with approximately 90 percent of the employees being local residents.

