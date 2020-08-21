Governor’s Office – News Release – Gov. Ige extends COVID-19 emergency period through September

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige today signed a twelfth supplementary emergency proclamation that extends the COVID-19 emergency period through Sept. 30.

The emergency proclamation leaves in place the 14-day mandatory quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers and the inter-island travel quarantine only for travelers arriving in the counties of Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i, Maui and Kalawao (Kalaupapa).

The proclamation also empowers the counties to establish an Enhanced Movement Quarantine (EMQ) through agreements with resort or hotel facilities. Participating travelers would be required to stay in clearly defined geographical areas and ensure limited contact with those not subject to self-quarantine.

“We continue to work on digitizing and refining the travel screening process as well as developing enforceable, safe alternatives to self-quarantine,” said Gov. Ige.

The proclamation also:

Mandates that all persons must wear masks in compliance with the county orders, rules and directives approved by the governor.

Extends the prohibition on evictions for non-payment of rent until Sept. 30.

