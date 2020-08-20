Minor delays for ferry routes at Seattle's Colman Dock, August 24 - 28

Sharon Gavin, communications, 206-305-5513 WSF media hotline, 206-402-8070

SEATTLE – Riders aboard Washington State Ferries’ Bainbridge Island and Bremerton routes should prepare for minor delays Monday, Aug. 24, through Friday, Aug. 28.

Construction work to rebuild the Seattle terminal will affect two sailings each day.

Sailings affected August 24 - 28

The 2:05 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island will depart at 2:15 p.m. and arrive in Seattle about 15 minutes late.

The 9 p.m. sailing from Bremerton will depart at 9:05 p.m. and arrive in Seattle about 10 minutes late.

Crews will perform maintenance work on the Slip 3 pedestrian overhead loading ramp. A barge will be positioned in the slip throughout the closure. All vessels will use Slip 1 beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

Know before you go

Check VesselWatch to get the real-time status of a ferry’s location on the route.

Colman Dock is Washington’s largest ferry terminal and supports transportation across Puget Sound between downtown Seattle and communities in Kitsap County and the Olympic Peninsula. In 2019, more than 9 million people used the terminal, which is aging and vulnerable to earthquake damage. Construction to replace the terminal began in August 2017 and will continue until 2023.

