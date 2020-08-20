The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New Jersey Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New Jersey Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm - Experience/Resources/ResultsTRENTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New Jersey is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New Jersey has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
As a predominately industrial state, hundreds of thousands of people in New Jersey have been substantially exposed to asbestos since World War II. New Jersey’s dependence on factory production in prominent industries such as chemical development, textile manufacturing, shipping and railroad development, food processing and iron mining have made asbestos exposure a major threat to residents of New Jersey.
Known jobsites and companies with asbestos exposure in New Jersey include, but are not limited to, A.O. Polymer, DuPoint Chemical, Cosden Chemical Coatings, Johns Manville Products Corporation, National Gypsum Company, New York Shipbuilding Corporation, Unarco, Celotex, Skillman Village Power Plant, Naval Weapons Station Earle, Texaco, Zonolite Company/W.R. Grace, Exxon Corporation and United States Testing Company.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com now.
Robert L. Steinberg
The Steinberg Law Group
+1 8888912200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook