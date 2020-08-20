SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Blink Charging Company - BLNK

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Blink Charging Company (“Blink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLNK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Blink and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 19, 2020, Culper Research (“Culper”) published a report characterizing Blink as “a scheme designed by Chairman and CEO Michael D. Farkas to pillage minority investors to the benefit of insiders.” Among other issues, the Culper reported opined “that the Company has vastly exaggerated the size of its EV [electric vehicle] charging network,” estimating that “the Company’s functional public charging station network consists of just 2,192 stations, a mere 15%” of the 15,000 stations that Blink has claimed to operate. On this news, Blink’s stock price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on August 19, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.