Intellectual Property: The One Legal Protection Your Cannabis Company Needs to Have but Probably Doesn’t
Jersey City, Hudson County, New Jersey: August 20, 2020: MG Miller Intellectual Property Law, a boutique intellectual property law firm located in New York City, works to gain trademarks, copyrights, and patents for cannabis startups as well as developed businesses in New York and New Jersey. Having been working in the industry since 2016, MG Miller has obtained many US patents and trademarks as well as trademarks abroad for our clients in the cannabis space. MG Miller’s founding attorney, Matthew Miller, states,
“While I’ve been saying it for years, for early-stage cannabis companies obtaining IP protection is paramount. Having pre-existing IP rights is going to be one of the few tools these companies have against the Altria’s of the world. When in the face of a juggernaut with seemingly infinite resources, companies will be happy that they filed early and often.”
The cannabis industry is full of innovation and is deserving of all the protections afforded to small businesses. MG Miller has helped many companies in the CBD, industrial hemp, and cannabis industry, across a variety of subsections. We have helped our clients in the space obtain patents on things like CBD formulations and extraction processes and have helped our non-plant touching clients obtain federal trademark protection over various aspects of their brand.
Due to the ongoing development of cannabis and hemp legislation in New Jersey, the New Jersey cannabis landscape is booming. As these laws continue to change, our staff has persistently followed these changes and kept our clients informed on what this means for protecting their intellectual property. By guiding cannabis businesses along the path to legal protection, we have helped our clients solidify the proprietary rights of their brands, strains, products, and processes.
If you are a cannabis company, plant-touching or non-plant-touching, and you are interested in protecting your brand or ideas you should contact MG Miller. If you are looking for an opinion on the ever-changing laws in the cannabis space, MG Miller would be happy to facilitate laying the groundwork for establishing your intellectual property rights. You can reach us at contact@mgmiller.legal or feel free to find us on Instagram @mgmillerip.
