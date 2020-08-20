Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,063 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 23 now open north of New London (Aug. 20, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – (4:10 p.m.) Highway 23 has reopened north of New London between Kandiyohi County Road 31 and 115th Street NE. The road was closed earlier due to a crash. Please use caution as crews continue to clean up the crash site.

For additional updates follow us on Facebook facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###

You just read:

Hwy 23 now open north of New London (Aug. 20, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.