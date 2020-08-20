Hwy 23 now open north of New London (Aug. 20, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. –(4:10 p.m.) Highway 23 has reopened north of New London between Kandiyohi County Road 31 and 115th Street NE. The road was closed earlier due to a crash. Please use caution as crews continue to clean up the crash site.
