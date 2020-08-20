Work on Hwy 14 Minnesota River Bridge in Mankato this weekend (Aug. 13, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are advised that work will take place on Hwy 14 over the Minnesota River in Mankato on Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16, with lane restrictions and workers present. Caution and reduced speeds are strongly advised.

Saturday’s utility work includes Xcel Power working in the westbound lanes on a power line beginning at 5 a.m. and working until dark.

Sunday the MnDOT bridge crew is scheduled to return to work on one of the eastbound lanes of the river bridge deck also beginning at 5 a.m. and continuing into the afternoon.

The MnDOT bridge crew was able to complete improvements to the other eastbound lane on Tuesday evening.

MnDOT will occasionally take advantage of the reduced traffic impact of an evening or a Sunday morning for the safety of the workers as well as the traveling public. Motorists will need to adjust their speeds and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org

