Watch for night work Aug. 23-27 on Hwy 169, 210 in Aitkin (Aug. 20, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – Motorists who drive through the city of Aitkin will encounter lane closures and night work as MnDOT crews begin to micro-surface the road at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.

Crews will work each overnight between 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. through Thursday, Aug. 27. Good weather is necessary to complete this work.

Motorists will encounter stops and alternate one-way traffic with flaggers at these locations:

Highway 169 between First Street Southeast and Highway 210

Highway 210 between 432nd Place and First Avenue Northeast

The work will be done in segments, so expect the work area to change and move overnight. Slow down and watch for heavy equipment and workers, especially at night when sight distances lessen.

MnDOT will micro-surface the pavement, which will renew the road surface, seal minor cracks and other irregularities, such as pavement wheel ruts. When complete, motorists will notice a smoother ride.

For real-time travel information on central Minnesota highways, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

