FDLE arrests Cape Coral man for lewd or lascivious molestation of a child
For Immediate Release August 20, 2020 LEE COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents today arrested Jose Enrique Ortega, 39, of 1206 SE 8th Street, Apt. 101, Cape Coral, for two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation by an offender older than 18 of a victim younger than 12 and five counts of use of a child in a sexual performance. On July 2, 2020, agents with the Fort Myers Regional Operations Center Cyber Squad arrested Ortega on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and one count promotion of child pornography. Further investigation by special agents revealed Ortega committed lewd or lascivious molestation on a child. The child was under the age of 12 at the time of the offense. Forensic evidence found on Ortega’s computer showed he photographed the molestation and also took video of the child nude. Ortega was out on bond on the original charges when he was arrested today. FDLE special agents arrested Ortega without incident and booked him into the Lee County Jail on a no-bond status pending first appearance. This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit. Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: http://secureflorida.org/family/best_practices_for_parents/.
