Ahlers & Ogletree will auction items from the spectacular estate home in Atlanta known as White Oaks, September 12 & 13

The White Oaks estate contains fine antiques from the Doris Duke Collection, acquired from around the world and previously sold at Christies.

Portrait of Oonagh Guinness (1910-1995), the Anglo-Irish socialite, society hostess and art collector, by Philip de Laszlo (Austro-Hungarian, 1869-1937) (est. $30,000-$60,000).

Monumental pair of Chinese Ming dynasty (1368-1644) tileworks of Buddhist lions, from the Doris Duke estate, last sold at Christie’s in 2004 for $83,650 (est. $30,000-$60,000).

Saxon Garde-Reiter regiment officer’s helmet with a parade lion, circa 1893-1894, a lobster tail helmet has a gilt metal skull with silver metal trim (est. $7,000-$9,000).