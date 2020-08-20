R-Three Technologies, Inc. Announces Improved Capital Structure, New Strategic Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTC: RRRT), after several years of inactivity, is pleased to announce that the company is taking measures to deliver increased value for shareholders, via an improved capital structure and the launch of several new, strategic initiatives.



As a first initiative, R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTC: RRRT) has cancelled $564,000 of debt, as per company quarterly filing with OTC. Additionally, R-Three Technologies, Inc. will soon be announcing a new restructuring of its equity.

R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTC: RRRT) has been working diligently on several other new measures that aim to drive shareholder value. These include new mergers and acquisitions strategy and the hiring of a new senior management team to execute these plans.

“We’re excited about the possibilities moving forward,” explains Stan Kolaric, CEO of R-Three Technologies, Inc. “Our shareholders have been very patient with us as we transition, and for that, we are grateful.”

About R-Three Technologies, Inc.

R Three Technologies desires to help alleviate the global environmental crisis in waste management in a unique, proprietary way. By pursuing this goal and adhering to its business plan, the management believes the Company can provide financial benefits to its shareholders, venture partners, employees and the communities in which it operates. The Company will manufacture high quality, durable, environmentally friendly interlocking bricks, architectural blocks, sound barrier panels and related products at very competitive prices. It is our goal to become a recognized leader in the industry in many areas including customer satisfaction, to grow aggressively, to have annual profitability and to establish long-term relationships.

Contact: Stan Kolaric

President, CEO

Phone: 416-770-3005

Email: info@r3tinc.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes a number of forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify these statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue,” or similar words. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this press release and our filings as posted on the OTC markets and with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors currently known to Management could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in the future operating results over time. We believe that our assumptions are based upon reasonable data derived from and known about our business and operations. No assurances are made that actual results of operations or the results of our future activities will not differ materially from our assumptions. Factors that could cause differences include, but are not limited to, expected market demand for our products, fluctuations in pricing for materials, and competition.