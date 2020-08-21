Software Company "BeMotion Inc."; Helping Businesses to Reopen faster & Safer
Canadian Software Company "BeMotion Inc."; Helping Businesses to Reopen faster & Safer
We don't sell Software, We deliver safety and success!”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses are struggling with the reopening, and everyone is wondering what the next steps are in keeping everyone safe. BeMotion Inc. has been paving the road in the Technology sector with its cutting-edge developments since 2016. This has been proven yet again with the launch of the DUO400 Intelligent Human Thermal Scanner, featuring AI technology.
— BeMotion Inc
The DUO400 intelligently tracks human temperature variances within an accuracy of 0.3 degrees Celsius; as a fever is the earliest symptom of infection for COVID-19 and other Viral or Bacterial Pathogens. At this critical time in history, BeMotion Inc. system can assist businesses and governments to become operational in both a safe and timely fashion.
This scanner has the capability of screening Over 400 people per minute adhering to normal social distancing guidelines, which can greatly reduce the threat of spreading COVID-19.
BeMotion Inc. DUO400 is a non-contact intelligent thermal image scanner. Its purpose is to measure and track the body temperature of personnel in crowded areas such as: "Railway Stations, Subway Stations, Airports, Hospitals, Factories, Shopping Malls, Supermarkets, Hotels, Schools, Stadiums, Office Buildings, Pharmacies, and other public places with the large floating population.
BeMotion has been able to quickly respond to the pandemic by delivering state of the art systems that are not the only purpose-built and customizable. Now you can secure your company staff, the health of your employees, plan your event, or welcome visitors with minimal worries and transmission of viruses such as COVID-19. Let us unite in making our world a healthy and safe place.
Current clients in North America:
• Arkansas Highway Police.
• Kansas City Chiefs
• Tenafly Police Department.
• North Carolina General Assembly
• Manitoba Metis Federation.
• Orland Park Police Department HQ.
• The Lowell Hotel - NY
• Sarasota - Bradenton International Airport.
• Saint Xavier University.
• The Founders Golf Club
• Toronto Millwrights Local 2309
• Orland Park Prayer Centre
• Fashion House.
• Seven Generations Education Institute
About BeMotion Inc:
Established in 2016; has developed and launched the award-winning platform (MCN) in the field of mobile digital marketing and payments, innovated the Smart DCN Vending & Marketplace and the DUO Thermal Scanners. BeMotion Inc. is a privately-owned company with offices in Toronto, Dubai, London, Amman. www.bemotioninc.com - www.dcnvending.com
Aaron Stiller
BeMotion Inc.
+1 416-908-4611
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn