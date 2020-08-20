Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction begins August 25 on phase 2 of Interstate 29 Bridge work north of Mayville Interchange

Construction will begin on Tuesday, August 25 on phase two of Interstate 29 Bridge work, three miles north of the Mayville Interchange at Exit 111 or four miles south of the Buxton Interchange at Exit 118. The project will include pavement repair and bridge deck overlay on the I-29 northbound and southbound lanes. During this phase, both I-29 roadways will be reduced to one lane. The travel lanes will be located in the passing lanes and widths will be restricted to 12 ft.

During construction:

  1. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction
  2. Speed will be reduced to 55 mph
  3. Phase 2 width restriction 12 ft
  4. Flaggers will be present during construction

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

