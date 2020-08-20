» News » 2020 » Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $4...

Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $40,000 grant to Gallatin

City will evaluate wastewater collection system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 20, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $40,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Gallatin to evaluate and plan for addressing inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the collection system. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the sewer system. The facility plan should be complete in January 2021.

“Water and wastewater treatment systems are key elements of a community’s infrastructure,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “We are committed to helping Missouri communities find funding for infrastructure improvement projects, which in turn helps protect public and environmental health and supports the local economy.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

