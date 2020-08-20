» News » 2020 » Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $5...

Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to St. James

City will evaluate wastewater collection system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 20, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of St. James to evaluate its wastewater collection system. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater collection system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the sewer system. The facility plan should be complete in May 2021.

“Water and wastewater systems are crucial to the health and economic vitality of every community,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “Through this grant, we can help cities like St. James identify the changes needed to maintain essential infrastructure, which in turn will help protect public and environmental health and support the local economy.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

###