Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $40,000 grant to Unionville

City will evaluate wastewater system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 20, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $40,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to Unionville to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and meet permit requirements. The facility improvement plan should be complete in July 2022.

“This grant helps Missouri communities like Unionville to carefully assess their wastewater treatment systems and plan improvements for greater efficiency, effectiveness and capacity,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “This not only helps communities maintain key infrastructure that are so crucial to continued growth and vitality, it provides important economic benefits as well.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

