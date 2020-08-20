New traffic signal at Hwy 10/County Road 54 intersection in Detroit Lakes now operational (Aug. 19, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. –The new traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 54 in Detroit Lakes is now operational. For the next several hours, motorists may encounter intermittent flashing lights as the signal is synced with the railroad crossing. Once that work is completed, the railroad crossing will reopen.

The new signal was installed as part of the 2020 intersection improvement project at Kris Street and County Road 54. Motorists on Highway 10 should be prepared for potential stops at this intersection, which was previously only controlled by stop signs on the side streets.

With the new signal in place and turned on, the work at Kris Street is expected to start on Monday, Aug. 24, weather permitting. For more information about the overall project, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/easthwy10.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###