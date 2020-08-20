Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,006 in the last 365 days.

New traffic signal at Hwy 10/County Road 54 intersection in Detroit Lakes now operational (Aug. 19, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. –The new traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 54 in Detroit Lakes is now operational. For the next several hours, motorists may encounter intermittent flashing lights as the signal is synced with the railroad crossing. Once that work is completed, the railroad crossing will reopen.

The new signal was installed as part of the 2020 intersection improvement project at Kris Street and County Road 54. Motorists on Highway 10 should be prepared for potential stops at this intersection, which was previously only controlled by stop signs on the side streets.

With the new signal in place and turned on, the work at Kris Street is expected to start on Monday, Aug. 24, weather permitting. For more information about the overall project, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/easthwy10.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

You just read:

New traffic signal at Hwy 10/County Road 54 intersection in Detroit Lakes now operational (Aug. 19, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.