Emergency lane closures, repairs at Hwy 15/Third Street North in St. Cloud through Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20 (Aug. 20, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. 10:10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20---Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes on Hwy 15 at the Third Street North intersection, as MnDOT maintenance crews make emergency repairs to a broken man hole.

Expect back-ups, delays with lane and turn-lane closures at the intersection. Seek alternate routes. The work will take four hours and go through the afternoon hours. It will include the noon lunch hour. Be patient, watch for slow or stopped traffic on Hwy 15.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

# # #