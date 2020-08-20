Impact Communities Cares Gives Back to Deserving Constituencies Across America

Impact Communities Cares are currently running a gamut of external programs and events that cater to those most in need during COVID-19

CEDAREDGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a full-range service company, Impact Communities Cares works across the housing sector, building new manufactured home networks, repairing and restoring existing lots and units and working to build a sense of cooperation within each locality.Some of Impact Communities Cares’ most important work involves their organization of initiatives that allow them to address the needs of their most vulnerable members. Especially within the new realities of the COVID-19 outbreak, Impact Communities Cares remains committed to utilizing their staff, their volunteer base, and outside community agencies to better assist their residents.Just one recent example of the many community events put on by Impact Communities Cares was in Colorado Springs, Colorado. During the last week of May, Impact Communities Cares, in conjunction with local stores, set up a pantry that supplies food and essentials to its constituents, with any remainders going to Sleepy Valley homeless shelters.This event also involved the congregation of their company team to work together and improve the site by cleaning, painting, and overall maintenance wherever needed. The group of recruits that came out to help consisted of Impact Cares staff, former team members, volunteers from the community, and a local church group. This dedicated workforce carried on despite the elements and was able to repair several decks, restore the skirting around a number of homes, clean up brush, paint and refurbish the food pantry, and generally bring joy to Sleepy Valley during quarantine.To stay up-to-date with the many events Impact Communities Care, check out their website https://impactmhcares.com/ About Impact Communities CaresDave and Terri Reynolds have years of first-hand experience when it comes to manufactured home communities, having lived in, managed, and owned many property lots. Their first-hand witnessing of the struggles of some residents motivated the couple to start Impact Communities Cares, a company with the mission to help support individuals and families inside manufactured home neighborhoods. Beyond logistical and practical support, Impact Communities Cares maintains a mission to build a strong sense of community within each existing compound. Impact Communities Cares covers the gamut in regards to the housing sphere, including construction, repair, and community programming. In all their endeavors, Dave and Terri Reynolds make sure to place the needs of the locals they serve first.