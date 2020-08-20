Pavement repairs scheduled Thursday on North Federal Boulevard in Riverton

Asphalt pavement patching is scheduled Thursday on the northbound lanes of North Federal Boulevard in front of Walmart in Riverton.

Traffic barrels and cones will be installed through the work zone beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday.

"During the one day of work, traffic will be diverted to one lane in each direction on the west side of North Federal Boulevard," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. "71 Construction will be repairing some dips in the transition of the asphalt and concrete driving surfaces in front of Walmart."

Scheidemantel said smoothness grinding of the street, including smoothness grinding in the West Main/Major Avenue intersection, is scheduled next week. "Expect traffic to be diverted the same way with reduced speed limits during this work," he said.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.