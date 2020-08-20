Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,990 in the last 365 days.

Pavement repairs scheduled Thursday on North Federal Boulevard in Riverton

Asphalt pavement patching is scheduled Thursday on the northbound lanes of North Federal Boulevard in front of Walmart in Riverton.

Traffic barrels and cones will be installed through the work zone beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday.

"During the one day of work, traffic will be diverted to one lane in each direction on the west side of North Federal Boulevard," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. "71 Construction will be repairing some dips in the transition of the asphalt and concrete driving surfaces in front of Walmart."

Scheidemantel said smoothness grinding of the street, including smoothness grinding in the West Main/Major Avenue intersection, is scheduled next week. "Expect traffic to be diverted the same way with reduced speed limits during this work," he said.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at  (307) 431-1803.

You just read:

Pavement repairs scheduled Thursday on North Federal Boulevard in Riverton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.