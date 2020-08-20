Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP, JCAP-PB), NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN), Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH), and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP, JCAP-PB)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of JCAP to an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, JCAP common stockholders will receive $17.30 per share in cash.



If you are a JCAP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.



NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NTN with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. Under the terms of the merger, immediately following the closing, the members of Brooklyn will collectively own 94.08% of the outstanding common stock of the combined company and NTN Buzztime stockholders will collectively own 5.92% of the outstanding common stock of the combined company, which percentages are subject to adjustment.



Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SBPH to F-star Therapeutics, Limited. Under the terms of the share exchange agreement, SBPH will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of F-star in exchange for the issuance of newly issued shares of Spring Bank common stock. Spring Bank shareholders will own approximately 38.8% of the combined company.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VAR to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share.



