Beer Institute Releases July 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for July 2020:

The July 2020 estimate is 15,100,000 barrels, an increase of 1.9% vs. July 2019 removals of 14,820,000.

The Beer Institute estimates for March 2020, April 2020, May 2020, June 2020, and July 2020 will be revised moving forward as TTB Industry Circular 2020-2 postponed for up to 90 days reporting requirements for filing and payment due dates on or before June 30, 2020. This report includes revisions to the March 2020 data. Based on new information we added 200,000 barrels to the original March estimate.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,433,513 12,423,000 -0.1% -10,513 February 11,430,812 11,325,000 -0.9% -105,812 March 14,370,000 14,500,000 0.9% 130,000 April 14,200,000 13,500,000 -4.9% -700,000 May 15,216,000 14,216,000 -6.6% -1,000,000 June 15,901,000 16,600,000 4.4% 699,000 July 14,820,000 15,100,000 1.9% 280,000 YTD 98,371,325 97,664,000 -0.7% -707,325

Please note that the estimates above reflect revised estimates released by the TTB.

The August 2020 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on September 24, 2020.

