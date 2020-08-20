Department of Energy Announces Equity in Energy Ambassadors and Champions
Equity in Energy Ambassadors
Dr. Roslyn Artis, President, Benedict College
Julian Canete, Chairman, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce
Gary ‘Litefoot’ Davis, Executive Director, Native American Financial Services Association
Emily M. Dickens, J.D. Corporate Secretary, Chief of Staff, and Head, Government Affairs, Society for Human Resource Management
Thomas Dortch, Chairman, 100 Black Men of America
Dr. Antonio R. Flores, President, Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities
Robert W. Gee, President & Board Member, Asian Americans in Energy, the Environment and Commerce
Dr. Pandwe Gibson, President and Founder, EcoTech Visions
Michelle L. Holiday, President, Michelle Holiday & Associates
Abigail Ross Hopper, President and CEO, Solar Energy Industries Association
Bill Koetzle, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, American Petroleum Institute
Anthony Livanios, Founder, U.S. Energy Stream
Janette Marx, CEO, Airswift
Katie Mehnert, CEO, Pink Petro and Experience Energy
José Pérez, President & CEO, Hispanics in Energy
Gil C. Quiniones, President and CEO, New York Power Authority
J. Michael Treviño, Principal, Treviño & Company
Brian L. Wolff, Executive Vice President, Public Policy and External Affairs, Edison Electric Institute
Andrea Korney, Vice President of Sustainability, Frostbyte Consulting
Equity in Energy Champions
Nick Andersen, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration, Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response
Dr. Rita Baranwal, Assistant Secretary, Office of Nuclear Energy
Dr. Chris Fall, Director, Office of Science
Kevin R. Frost, Director, Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs
Cheryl Ingstad, Director, Office of Artificial Intelligence
Conner Prochaska, Chief Commercialization Officer, Office of Technology Transitions
Daniel R. Simmons, Assistant Secretary, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
Charles R. Smith, Director, Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization
Steven Winberg, Assistant Secretary, Office of Fossil Energy
Additional information about the Equity in Energy initiative can be found at energy.gov/diversity.
