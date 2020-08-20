Department of Energy Announces Equity in Energy Ambassadors and Champions

Equity in Energy Ambassadors

Dr. Roslyn Artis, President, Benedict College

Julian Canete, Chairman, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

Gary ‘Litefoot’ Davis, Executive Director, Native American Financial Services Association

Emily M. Dickens, J.D. Corporate Secretary, Chief of Staff, and Head, Government Affairs, Society for Human Resource Management

Thomas Dortch, Chairman, 100 Black Men of America

Dr. Antonio R. Flores, President, Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

Robert W. Gee, President & Board Member, Asian Americans in Energy, the Environment and Commerce

Dr. Pandwe Gibson, President and Founder, EcoTech Visions

Michelle L. Holiday, President, Michelle Holiday & Associates

Abigail Ross Hopper, President and CEO, Solar Energy Industries Association

Bill Koetzle, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, American Petroleum Institute

Anthony Livanios, Founder, U.S. Energy Stream

Janette Marx, CEO, Airswift

Katie Mehnert, CEO, Pink Petro and Experience Energy

José Pérez, President & CEO, Hispanics in Energy

Gil C. Quiniones, President and CEO, New York Power Authority

J. Michael Treviño, Principal, Treviño & Company

Brian L. Wolff, Executive Vice President, Public Policy and External Affairs, Edison Electric Institute

Andrea Korney, Vice President of Sustainability, Frostbyte Consulting

Equity in Energy Champions

Nick Andersen, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Security and Energy Restoration, Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response

Dr. Rita Baranwal, Assistant Secretary, Office of Nuclear Energy

Dr. Chris Fall, Director, Office of Science

Kevin R. Frost, Director, Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs

Cheryl Ingstad, Director, Office of Artificial Intelligence

Conner Prochaska, Chief Commercialization Officer, Office of Technology Transitions

Daniel R. Simmons, Assistant Secretary, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

Charles R. Smith, Director, Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization

Steven Winberg, Assistant Secretary, Office of Fossil Energy

Additional information about the Equity in Energy initiative can be found at energy.gov/diversity.

###