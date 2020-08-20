Route 2018 Beeler Street, Wilkins Avenue Milling and Paving Friday, Saturday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Route 2108 (Beeler Street/Wilkins Avenue) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday and Saturday, August 21-22 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day in the following locations:

Friday, August 21

Saturday, August 22

Parking will be prohibited on each roadway when work is occurring. Flaggers and police officers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Work will continue next week. Additional information will be provided once the work is scheduled.

The project is part of a $4.15 group paving job. A. Folino Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #