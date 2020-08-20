Pennsylvania Turnpike Travel Restrictions Between Beaver Valley and New Castle

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is alerting motorists of an overnight closure the weekend of Saturday 8/22/20 (11:55 PM) to Sunday 8/23/2020 (4:00 AM). Crews are removing the existing bridge structures for the new Freedom Road Bridge spanning the Turnpike at milepost 28 in Butler County.

Overnight closure is between the Beaver Valley Interchange (Exit #13) and the Cranberry Interchange (Exit #28).

The Turnpike will be closed to eastbound and westbound traffic between the Cranberry Interchange and the New Castle Interchange (Exit #10) starting Saturday, August 22 at 11:55 p.m. to Sunday, August 23 at 4:00 a.m.

Motorists are advised of this PennDOT suggested detour:

Westbound Turnpike Traffic Exit at Cranberry Take I-79 north to State Route 422 west to Toll 376 east (tolls apply) Reenter the Turnpike at New Castle Interchange

Eastbound Turnpike Traffic Exit at New Castle Interchange Take Toll 376 west (tolls apply) State route 422 East to I-79 South Reenter the Turnpike at Exit #28 Cranberry Interchange

Motorists are being asked to use the suggested detour to limit heavy congestion on local roads.

The replacement of the overhead bridge which carries Freedom Road (State Route 3020) over the Turnpike in Cranberry Township is a PennDOT District 10 project but is funded by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission using toll dollars. PennDOT began construction in February of last year.

The above will apply to August 29 – August 30, if a backup date is needed.

For more information on this project visit: https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-10/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/Freedom-Road-Turnpike-Bridge-Project.aspx.

Media Contact: Renee Vid Colborn, 724-755-5260.

###