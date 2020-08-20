Utah StateLegislature Official Citation Honoring Kristen Cox’s Service tothe State of Utah

WHEREAS, in August 2012, Kristen was appointed by Governor Gary R. Herbert as the first Executive Director of the newly-reconstituted Governor’s Office of Management and Budget, where she has consistently provided long-term vision and been instrumental in helping the state achieve new levels of operational success;

WHEREAS, Kristen has performed her complex responsibilities extraordinarily, improving measures and performance throughput of all state agencies and programs, assisting all state agencies in the development of operational improvement plans, preparing the governor’s budget recommendations, and reviewing and improving agency plans to execute the state budget;

WHEREAS, Kristen is a world-renowned expert in applying the Theory of Constraints (TOC) management philosophy and principles to improving government performance and for the last eight years has applied this approach by developing and implementing a statewide SUCCESS Framework to improve government performance to benefit citizens of the state, exceeding goals on quality, capacity, and cost;

WHEREAS, Kristen co-authored a book entitled Stop Decorating the Fish that uses a simple story to highlight how to create positive change in an organization, and the proceeds of which are donated to the National Federation of the Blind;

WHEREAS, Kristen previously served as Executive Director at the Utah Department of Workforce Service for five years where she guided the organization through the Great Recession to ensure Utahns could get back on their feet by finding employment and receiving public assistance;

WHEREAS, Kristen has received numerous awards and honors for her service to the State of Utah, which include the Salt Lake Chamber Pathfinder Award, the Lifetime Achievement Gold Stevie Award, Governing Magazine’s Public Official of the Year, Utah Community Foundation honoree, and being named as one of Utah Business Magazine’s 30 Women to Watch;

WHEREAS, Kristen’s leadership and understanding has helped the state secure financial stability and has been a significant part in making Utah the best-managed state in the nation;

WHEREAS, Kristen has been a champion for valuing taxpayer dollars in Utah and advocates for a better quality of life for all Utahns;

WHEREAS, the tireless hard work, guidance, and response by Kristen during the COVID-19 pandemic, has equipped Utah to overcome challenges, lead with compassion, and prepare for the future; and

WHEREAS, On Friday, September 4, 2020, Kristen Cox will depart from the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget, where she has served as executive director for eight years.

NOW, THEREFORE, be it known that the Utah State Legislature acknowledges the outstanding accomplishments of Kristen Cox for the State of Utah on this day, August 20, 2020.