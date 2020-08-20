Traffic alert – Boston Post Rd in Enosburg State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police St Albans VSP

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Boston Post Rd is currently closed from Sand Hill Rd to Tyler Branch Rd for a single vehicle rollover.

This incident is expected to last until further notice.

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

