Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,979 in the last 365 days.

Traffic alert – Boston Post Rd in Enosburg State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police St Albans VSP

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

Boston Post Rd is currently closed from Sand Hill Rd to Tyler Branch Rd for a single vehicle rollover.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.

 

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

 

Stephen Eddy

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

You just read:

Traffic alert – Boston Post Rd in Enosburg State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police St Albans VSP

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.