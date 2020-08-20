Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Napoleon Man Sentenced to Prison for Sex Crimes Involving a Minor

(BRYAN, Ohio) — A Henry County man was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for sex crimes involving a minor, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.  

Leslie R. Tietje, 40, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on each felony count and also will have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender. The sentence was handed down in the Williams County Court of Common Pleas.

“Mere months elapsed between the criminal act and today’s sentencing – despite a pandemic, law enforcement and prosecutors are working diligently to swiftly deliver justice,” Yost said. “The time served behind bars will rightfully move much slower.”

Tietje pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (F3) on July 13 following an April 21 indictment. The charges specify that the victim was between 13 and 16 years old and that the difference in age between Tietje and the victim was greater than 10 years when the crimes occurred on Feb. 10, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Bryan Police Department with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section prosecuted the case.

