Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,980 in the last 365 days.

US 85 temporarily closed at the Long X Bridge south of Watford City

US Highway 85 is temporarily closed at the Long X Bridge, 16 miles south of Watford City, until further notice due to a traffic incident. Motorist should use alternate routes.

You just read:

US 85 temporarily closed at the Long X Bridge south of Watford City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.