I-5 overnight weekend closures between Fife and Federal Way coming soon

Laura Newborn, Puget Sound Gateway Program communications, 206-639-8577

Five-mile closure needed to move supersized bridge girders over the highway

FIFE – Both directions of Interstate 5 will close for two consecutive overnight closures Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29, as contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation install 10 giant girders to form a new bridge in just one weekend.

All lanes of I-5 will close between Fife and Federal Way. Travelers are encouraged to avoid the area or make alternate plans.

Crews will move five girders each night across I-5 to support the new 70th Avenue East Bridge in Fife. These girders are some of the longest pre-cast bridge girders ever made. Each one is 220 feet long — about the length of a 747-8 jet’s wingspan. Drone video shows the size and scale.

“Building a bridge with these record-sized girders saves time, construction costs and ultimately lessens disruptions to travelers,” said Puget Sound Gateway Program Administrator John White. “A more traditional bridge with shorter girders would have required us to widen I-5, build support columns in the median and close lanes for much longer periods of time.”

Closure details

There will be two consecutive overnight closures of northbound and southbound I-5 on Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday Aug. 29:

Friday, Aug. 28 to Saturday, Aug. 29

I-5 lane closures begin at 8 p.m. on Friday

All lanes of I-5 will close at 11 p.m. between 54th Avenue East in Fife and SR 18 in Federal Way

Lanes start to reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday

All lanes reopen by noon Saturday

Saturday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Aug. 30

I-5 lane closures begin at 8 p.m. Saturday

All lanes of I-5 will close at 11 p.m. between 54th Avenue East in Fife and SR 18 in Federal Way

Lanes start to reopen by 8 a.m. Sunday

All lanes reopen by noon Sunday

Detours

Travelers should expect significant delays during the closure and should consider delaying optional trips. There are two suggested detours. For those who must travel between Seattle and Olympia, the State Route 167/SR 512 detour has more capacity than SR 99. The SR 99 detour provides local access to downtown Tacoma and SR 16.

Ramp closures

Ramps to and from the work zone will be closed during nighttime and overnight hours Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28, as crews move equipment on and off I-5. Hours vary, but ramp closures start as early as 7 p.m. and reopen by 10 a.m. the following day.

Driver tips

Delay or reschedule discretionary trips during overnight hours Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29

Know before you go; check the WSDOT app and follow WSDOT on Twitter @wsdot_tacoma

About the project

The new 70th Avenue East Bridge in Fife is designed to improve freight mobility, reduce congestion and provide new bike and walking options. It is scheduled to open in summer 2021. Watch construction on real-time construction cameras or tour the jobsite to see new 360-degree interactive views.

The work is part of Puget Sound Gateway’s SR 167 Completion Project which will extend SR 167 from Puyallup to I-5 and I-5 to the Port of Tacoma.