Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases 20 August 2020 9am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,147,369) deaths (26,618), and recoveries (870,568) by region:
Central (52,139 cases; 1,013 deaths; 40,094 recoveries): Burundi (413; 1; 336), Cameroon (18,389; 401; 16,459), CAR (4,679; 61; 1,755), Chad (971; 76; 868), Congo (3,850; 77; 1,628), DRC (9,741; 246; 8,895), Equatorial Guinea (4,892; 83; 2,713), Gabon (8,319; 53; 6,614), Sao Tome & Principe (885; 15; 826)
Eastern (108,814; 2,350; 63,334): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,374; 59; 5,216), Eritrea (304; 0; 261), Ethiopia (34,058; 600; 13,308), Kenya (31,015; 506; 17,612), Madagascar (14,074; 173; 12,921), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,644; 10; 1,698), Seychelles (132; 0; 126), Somalia (3,265; 93; 2,396), South Sudan (2,494; 47; 1,290), Sudan (12,546; 808; 6,429), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,656; 16; 1,188)
Northern (201,867; 7,713; 130,605): Algeria (40,291; 1,389; 27,971), Egypt (96,914; 5,197; 62,553), Libya (9,068; 164; 1,003), Mauritania (6,829; 158; 6,094), Morocco (46,313; 743; 31,576), Tunisia (2,427; 60; 1,395), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 13)
Southern (633,194; 13,268; 515,456): Angola (2,015; 92; 698), Botswana (1,308; 3; 136), Eswatini (4,058; 79; 2,611), Lesotho (996; 30; 472), Malawi (5,240; 164; 2,857), Mozambique (2,991; 19; 1,247), Namibia (4,665; 39; 2,426), South Africa (596,060; 12,423; 491,441), Zambia (10,218; 269; 9,126), Zimbabwe (5,643; 150; 4,442)
Western (151,355; 2,274; 121,079): Benin (2,063, 39; 1,690), Burkina Faso (1,292; 55; 1,026), Cape Verde (3,321; 36; 2,442), Côte d'Ivoire (17,232; 111; 14,422), Gambia (2,288; 77; 435), Ghana (43,094; 256; 40,963), Guinea (8,715; 52; 7,532), Guinea-Bissau (2,149; 33; 1,104), Liberia (1,282; 82; 803), Mali (2,667; 125; 1,993), Niger (1,167; 69; 1,082), Nigeria (50,488; 985; 37,304), Senegal (12,446; 258; 7,877), Sierra Leone (1,961; 69; 1,531), Togo (1,190; 27; 875)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).