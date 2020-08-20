D&H Distributing Execs, Sales Leaders Win Industry & Regional Accolades From CRN, Dealerscope, Central Penn

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB and consumer technologies to the North American high-tech channel, is proud to announce that both its leadership and its sales personnel have recently received esteemed honors from two prominent media publications in the markets that the company serves. In addition, D&H was recognized by the Central Penn Business Journal as the #1 company on that magazine’s Top Private Companies list for the tenth year running.



D&H’s Co-presidents Michael Schwab and Dan Schwab were recently named to CRN’s Top 25 Most Influential Leaders list. VAR Field Sales Manager Sara Gormally was also recognized by CRN last month as one of the magazine’s inaugural 100 Rising Female Stars. And Key Account Sales Manager Barry Chan was recently named to Dealerscope magazine’s 40 Under 40 list. This is in addition to May’s announcement that five of D&H’s female executives were named to CRN’s prestigious Women of the Channel list.

D&H Co-Presidents Dan Schwab and Michael Schwab, CRN’s Most Influential Executives: Michael and Dan have appeared on CRN’s Top 100 Executive List consistently since 2008, including multiple appearances on the Top Sales Leaders List, in addition to ranking #1 on CRN’s “Top 10 SMB Superstars” list. This year, Michael and Dan were #21 on this publication’s Top 25 Most Influential Executives list, in the company of such industry greats as Dell CEO Michael Dell, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, and HPE CEO Antonio Neri. CRN’s Top 100 Executives list is one of the most prestigious features of the magazine, and has included IT legends like Tim Cook, John Chambers, Paul Allen, Steve Ballmer, and more. The Most Influential list is a sub-category of the Top 100 Executives list. Michael and Dan were named Co-presidents at D&H in 2008, and both have served at the company for more than 25 years. D&H CPBJ’s Top Private Company: The Central Penn Business Journal is the major business publication covering the mid-state counties of Pennsylvania, including the capitol city of Harrisburg. As ranked by revenues, D&H Distributing was named the Top Private Company, a position it has held for 10 years. The distributor also qualified as the number one company in Dauphin County. D&H’s revenue of $4 billion+ is more than four times that of the second-largest top company ranked in Central Pennsylvania. D&H placed ahead of well-known entities in Central PA such as Utz Quality Foods, The Harrisburg Senators baseball team, and Covenant Insurance, according to the list. D&H VAR Field Sales Manager Sara Gormally, CRN’s 100 Rising Female Stars: This is the first year CRN has recognized a group of outstanding young women on a 100 Rising Female Stars list. This accolade “identifies innovative, hard-working women in the channel who have positioned themselves as leaders and helped their organizations succeed,” according to CRN. Sara is responsible for business strategy, partner development, and overall growth for the VAR field team at D&H. She has in excess of 15 years’ distribution experience and is focused on leading the evolution of business initiatives focused on D&H’s next-generation partners, including in the public sector. D&H Key Account Sales Manager Barry Chan, Dealerscope’s 40 Under 40: Dealerscope is one of the top publications for retail and consumer electronics dealers and retailers. Each year, the magazine honors 40 up-and-coming leaders across the CE space. Barry Chan works with D&H’s national retail business partners, leveraging a relationship-driven work style to forge new inroads for the D&H retail team. He’s renowned for cultivating impressive, long-term partnerships with key manufacturers. Barry’s ability to effectively customize go-to-market plans and strategize for mutual success with tier-one manufacturers, in addition to key accounts of all sizes, has been instrumental in bringing leading D&H manufacturer partners into some of the country’s most prominent markets. D&H Distributing’s Five CRN Women of the Channel Honorees: D&H had more personnel on CRN magazine’s “Women of the Channel” list this year than any previous, two of whom also appeared on the exclusive WotC “Power 100” list. Winners included: Jennifer Walcott, Vice President of Marketing (also a Power 100)

Tina Fisher, Executive Director - Vendor Management (also a Power 100)

Aretha Hooks, Senior Director of Marketing

Shannon Sholtis, Senior Director of Marketing Communications and Creative

Sara Gormally, VAR Field Sales Manager

Jenn Walcott and Tina Fisher have made multiple appearances on the Women of the Channel list with D&H.

“What makes D&H unique is its people. The team’s drive to make this a successful organization for all parties involved, including for our business partners, has always been a differentiator,” stressed Dan Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing. “That company DNA translates into innovation in how we deliver our services, and how we conduct business. When Michael or I win any award, it isn’t about us, it’s about the combined contributions of all D&H’s employee co-owners, and we are honored to accept it on behalf of the entire team.”



“We’re thrilled to have D&H and so many of our exceptional team members honored for their efforts, especially in light of this year’s unprecedented circumstances,” said Michael Schwab, co-president at D&H. “Such wide-reaching recognition validates our strategy to always deliver innovative and valuable resources for our employee co-owners, our channel partners, and our community. We’ll continue to adapt and thrive as the market evolves, as we have for more than 100 years.”

Visit www.dandh.com to find out more about D&H Distributing, or call (800) 877-1200. Find out about careers at D&H by visiting www.dandh.com/careers or https://dandh.jobs.net/search.

