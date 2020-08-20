Innovative Design for High-Performance, Business-Casual Clothing Sparks Kickstarter Campaign

Standard business-casual clothing lacks comfort, functionality, and durability, says the team behind Austrian clothing and fabric brand BaronMerino.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Kickstarter campaign has been launched for BaronMerino, a high-performance alternative to typical business-casual clothing. They're offering major discounts on their upcoming line and quickly reached their fundraising goal of $41,510.

BaronMerino was founded by Markus Hörtnagl, who found it difficult to find clothing that accommodates both his active lifestyle and his work in management for an international business group. This drove him to pioneer a solution for those who need business-casual clothing that can be worn in demanding office environments, the woods, at home, and everywhere in between.

Based in the Austrian Alps, the BaronMerino team knows what it's like to contend with high and low temperatures. That's why their innovative fabric is odor-resistant, moisture-wicking, and helps to regulate body temperature. That means users won't have to worry about sweat or unfortunate smells if they go on a light jog before starting their workday. To make this possible, BaronMerino fabric is technologically advanced and sustainably produced in Austria. The fabric combines the soft and hypoallergenic qualities of Meryl® Skinlife with the durable, sweat-absorbing Merino wool, sourced ethically from South African farms.

BaronMerino is currently developing polos, t-shirts, blouses, pullovers, and face masks in a variety of colors using their damage-resistant fabric. With their color and classic design, BaronMerino clothing is both stylish and timeless, easily outlasting the world's ever-changing fashion trends. The ultra-resistant material of the clothes allows it to retain its shape, giving its wearers the functionality and look they need to take on the business world with confidence.

Those interested in having clothes made with BaronMerino fabric can get their own business-casual clothing at a discounted price. Their Kickstarter campaign is offering over 10 donation tiers for contributors to choose from, all with a variety of rewards and price points. The lowest tier at $12 enters the contributor into a Kickstart exclusive draw to win three BaronMerino products. The other tiers include a discounted BaronMerino face mask for $24, and major discounts on multiple t-shirts, blouses, polos, and pullovers at tiers ranging from $56 to $904. Rewards can be shipped worldwide, with expected delivery in February 2021.

By donating to the larger tiers, contributors can purchase 10 BaronMerino pullovers or blouses with an embroidered logo for their company at hundreds of dollars off the retail price. These deals alone make a contribution to BaronMerino's Kickstarter a long-term investment for those in the business world.

