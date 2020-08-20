AG Ferguson challenges Trump Administration rule allowing potent greenhouse gases to be transported by rail

Rule allows liquefied natural gas to be transported on Washington’s railroads, increases risk of catastrophic rail accidents

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today issued the following statement after his office filed a lawsuit challenging a new Trump Administration rule that authorizes nationwide transportation of liquefied natural gas in rail tank cars. This unlawful rule jeopardizes public health and safety by increasing the risk of catastrophic rail accidents and increased greenhouse gas emissions.

If the rule is not blocked, it will allow liquefied natural gas to be transported through Washington state by rail for the first time.

“Liquefied natural gas is a highly combustible fossil fuel, posing a risk of catastrophic accidents and spills,” Ferguson said. “The Trump Administration approved it for transport through our communities without considering those risks. This is only the latest example of the Trump Administration pushing decisions through without considering — or even flat-out ignoring — the dangers they might pose to the public.”

Washington is joined in the legal action by a group of 14 attorneys general. New York and Maryland are leading the coalition.

Assistant Attorney General Julian Beattie is leading the case for Washington.

Lawsuits against the Trump Administration

With today’s filing, Ferguson has filed 75 lawsuits against the Trump Administration. Forty-five of these cases are awaiting a judicial ruling. Ferguson has 30 legal victories against the Trump Administration. There has been one adverse decision on the merits and Ferguson is appealing that decision. Twenty-one of these cases are finished and cannot be appealed.

