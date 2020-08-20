SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Is Investigating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REGN).



On June 24, 2020, U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit alleging that the Company has violated the False Claim Act and actively engaged in a kickback scheme to bolster its sale of macular degeneration drug, Eylea.

Beginning in 2012, the Company began to pay Chronic Disease Fund to cover Medicare co-pays for Eylea patients so the doctors would prescribe them, and the Company would make an estimated 400% profit. The Company has also been accused of lying to the government about their contributions to Chronic Disease Fund during a 2013 audit.

If you are a shareholder of Regeneron and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com .

